This is continuing online coverage of the fatal shooting that took place outside the Altria Theater Tuesday after the Huguenot High School graduation.

Updates from Richmond Times-Dispatch staff writers and editors will be posted throughout the day as more information becomes available.

9 a.m.: Law enforcement officials say they are still looking for information from the community that could help in the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Tuesday's shooting — especially photos or videos.

Anyone with information can call the Richmond Police Department's tip line at (804) 646-6741. The FBI's Richmond field office has also set up a site where people can submit photo or video.

7:15 a.m.: In a press release Wednesday afternoon, Richmond police indicated that the third victim who had been taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries was now in stable condition.

Wednesday night, Richmond Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras sent an email to RPS parents to notify them that schools would be closed for the remainder of the school year, with no classes held Thursday or Friday. Other school events, like moving on ceremonies were also canceled. School division employees were asked to report to work Thursday on their normal schedule "to process (Tuesday's) events as a community and to complete close-out tasks."

"I recognize this will be very upsetting to many students, families, and staff," Kamras wrote. "However, given how on edge our community is right now, and given that three more RPS students were shot last night, I felt this step was necessary to safeguard the RPS family. Thank you for your grace and understanding."

Though classes are not in session, students and families can still go to school buildings to drop off technology, retrieve medication or other student items and pick up grab-and-go breakfast and lunch.

Kamras also announced the rescheduled times for graduation ceremonies that were set to be held this week:

Open High School: Friday, June 9, 9 a.m., at Richmond Community High School

Friday, June 9, 9 a.m., at Richmond Community High School Franklin Military Academy: Monday, June 12, 9 am, at Franklin Military Academy

Monday, June 12, 9 am, at Franklin Military Academy Armstrong High School: Monday, June 12, 11:30 am, at Armstrong High School

Monday, June 12, 11:30 am, at Armstrong High School Thomas Jefferson High School: Monday, June 12, 2 pm, at Thomas Jefferson High School

Monday, June 12, 2 pm, at Thomas Jefferson High School John Marshall High School: Tuesday, June 13, 9 am, at John Marshall High School

Tuesday, June 13, 9 am, at John Marshall High School George Wythe High School: Tuesday, June 13, 12 pm, at John Marshall High School

As added security measures, no bags of any kind will be permitted at the rescheduled ceremonies; nor will flowers, balloons or any amplified devices. All attendees will also be subject to search. More details about ticketing and livestream options will be released Thursday, Kamras said.

Counseling services are being made available to students. Family members can call the ChildSavers Immediate Response Helpline at (804) 305-2420 or the Richmond Behavioral Health Authority at (804) 819-4100.

Who was killed in the Richmond shooting?

Shawn Jackson, 18, and his stepfather, Renzo Smith, were the two victims who died of wounds sustained during Tuesday's shooting. Jackson had just graduated.

What is the condition of the other victims?

Five other victims, all male, were struck by gunshots.

One of them, a 31-year-old man, was treated for a potentially life-threatening injury, but police said Wednesday afternoon that all five victims besides Jackson and Smith were in stable condition.

Jackson's sister, Rennyah Jackson-Smith, 9, was struck by a car nearby during the confusion following the shooting. She received treatment on scene and was later transported to an area hospital. Her aunt, Datrell Glover, said Wednesday that Jackson-Smith is currently in a wheelchair, but is expected to be able to walk again.

Who is the accused shooter?

Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin confirmed in an email to The Associated Press Wednesday morning that Amari Ty-Jon Pollard was arraigned in Richmond General District Court on two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

The case was continued until June 21 while Pollard, 19, works to hire an attorney, McEachin said. In the meantime, the court ordered that he be held without bond.

Police confirmed Wednesday that Pollard is the suspect they arrested Tuesday night. Acting Police Chief Rick Edwards said in a joint briefing with Richmond Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras and Mayor Levar Stoney Wednesday morning that a long-standing dispute between Pollard and Jackson was a possible motive for the shooting.

Photos: Richmond reacts to mass shooting after graduation ceremony