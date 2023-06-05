An investigation is underway after Richmond police found an adult male dead in South Richmond early Monday morning.
RPD spokeswoman Tracy Walker said in a statement that patrol officers who were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the 3800 block of Castlewood Road at approximately 4:15 a.m. Monday found an adult male who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner will determine the official cause and manner of death.
Anyone with additional information about this death is asked to call Detective Tovar of the Richmond Police Department at (804) 646-6739 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (804) 780-1000.
Today in history: June 5
1968: Robert F. Kennedy
On June 5, 1968, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy was shot and mortally wounded after claiming victory in California’s Democratic presidential primary at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles; assassin Sirhan Bishara Sirhan was arrested at the scene.
JF
1975: Suez Canal
In 1975, Egypt reopened the Suez Canal to international shipping, eight years after it was closed because of the 1967 war with Israel.
Horst Faas
1976: Teton Dam
In 1976, 14 people were killed when the Teton Dam in Idaho burst.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
2002: Elizabeth Smart
In 2002, 14-year-old Elizabeth Smart was abducted from her Salt Lake City home. (Smart was found alive by police in a Salt Lake suburb in March 2003. One kidnapper, Brian David Mitchell, is serving a prison sentence; the other, Wanda Barzee, was released in September 2018.)
LAURA SEITZ
2004: Ronald Wilson Reagan
In 2004, Ronald Wilson Reagan, the 40th president of the United States, died in Los Angeles at age 93 after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.
SCOTT STEWART
2006: George W. Bush
In 2006, more than 50 National Guardsmen from Utah became the first unit to work along the U.S.-Mexico border as part of President George W. Bush’s crackdown on illegal immigration.
MICHAEL PROBST
2012: Gov. Scott Walker
Ten years ago: Wisconsin Republican Gov. Scott Walker beat back a recall challenge, winning both the right to finish his term and a voter endorsement of his strategy to curb state spending.
Scott Bauer
2012: Jerry Sandusky
Jury selection began in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, in the trial of Jerry Sandusky, the former Penn State assistant football coach charged with child sexual abuse. (Sandusky was later convicted of 45 counts and sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison.)
Gene J. Puskar
2012: Ray Bradbury
Science-fiction author Ray Bradbury, 91, died in Los Angeles.
MARK LENNIHAN
2016: Novak Djokovic
In 2016, Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) became the first man in nearly a half-century to win four consecutive major championships and finally earned an elusive French Open title to complete a career Grand Slam, beating Andy Murray 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.
Darko Vojinovic
2017: Bill Cosby
Bill Cosby went on trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania, on charges he drugged and sexually assaulted Andrea Constand, a former employee of Temple University’s basketball program, at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in 2004. (The jury deadlocked, resulting in a mistrial, but Cosby was convicted in a second trial; Pennsylvania’s highest court later tossed out that conviction.)
Matt Rourke
2018: Harvey Weinstein
In 2018, former mogul Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty in New York to rape and criminal sex act charges; he'd been indicted a week earlier on charges involving two women.
AP
2018: Miss America
In 2018, the Miss America pageant announced that it was eliminating the swimsuit competition from the event; the new head of the organization's board of trustees, Gretchen Carlson, said on ABC, "We're not going to judge you on your appearance because we are interested in what makes you you."
AP
2020: Roger Goodell
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league had been wrong for not listening to players fighting for racial equality.
John Locher