An investigation is underway after Richmond police found an adult male dead in South Richmond early Monday morning.

RPD spokeswoman Tracy Walker said in a statement that patrol officers who were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the 3800 block of Castlewood Road at approximately 4:15 a.m. Monday found an adult male who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner will determine the official cause and manner of death.

Anyone with additional information about this death is asked to call Detective Tovar of the Richmond Police Department at (804) 646-6739 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (804) 780-1000.

Today in history: June 5 1968: Robert F. Kennedy 1975: Suez Canal 1976: Teton Dam 2002: Elizabeth Smart 2004: Ronald Wilson Reagan 2006: George W. Bush 2012: Gov. Scott Walker 2012: Jerry Sandusky 2012: Ray Bradbury 2016: Novak Djokovic 2017: Bill Cosby 2018: Harvey Weinstein 2018: Miss America 2020: Roger Goodell