Richmond police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Sunday night.
Officers responded to the Belt Atlantic apartments, in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike, at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday after reports of a shooting, according to a statement from the Richmond Police Department.
When they arrived on scene, the officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police have not released any information on a potential suspect, but those with additional information are asked to call the Richmond Police Department at (804) 646-5112 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (804) 780-1000.
This morning's top headlines: Monday, June 12
Trump and his allies escalate attacks on criminal case as history-making court appearance approaches
Donald Trump and his allies are escalating efforts to undermine the criminal case against him and drum up protests as the former president braces for a history-making federal court appearance this week on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified information. Trump’s Tuesday afternoon appearance in Miami will mark his second time in as many months facing a judge on criminal charges. But unlike a New York case some legal analysts derided as relatively trivial, the Justice Department’s first prosecution of a former president concerns conduct that prosecutors say jeopardized national security and that involves Espionage Act charges carrying the threat of a significant prison sentence in the event of conviction.
Silvio Berlusconi, the boastful billionaire media mogul who was Italy’s longest-serving premier despite scandals over his sex-fueled parties and allegations of corruption and bribery, has died at age 86. His Mediaset television network announced his death Monday. To his admirers, the three-time premier was a capable and charismatic statesman who elevated Italy on the world stage. To critics, he was a populist who threatened to undermine democracy by wielding political power as a tool to enrich himself and his businesses. The conservative Forza Italia political party he founded in the 1990s has seen its fortunes wane as more far-right parties gained favor. It was a coalition partner with current Premier Giorgia Meloni, who took power last year.
Drivers have started longer commutes after an elevated section of Interstate 95 collapsed in Philadelphia following damage caused by a tanker truck carrying flammable cargo catching fire. Sunday's blaze closed a heavily traveled segment of the East Coast’s main north-south highway indefinitely. Newscasts warned of traffic nightmares Monday and gave advice on detours, urging drivers to take more time to travel. Officials said the tanker was carrying a petroleum product, possibly hundreds of gallons of gasoline. A massive concrete slab fell from I-95 onto the road below. There were no reports of injuries.
Billionaire investor turned philanthropist George Soros is ceding control of his $25 billion empire to a younger son, Alexander Soros, according to an exclusive interview with the Wall Street Journal published online Sunday. Soros’ business holdings include his nonprofit Open Society Foundations, which is active in more than 120 countries around the world and gives about $1.5 billion annually to back human rights and promote the growth of democracies around the world, The 37-year-old, who goes by Alex, told the newspaper that he is “more political” than his 92-year-old father. But he noted that the two “think alike.” Alex said he was broadening his father’s “liberal aims” and embracing different causes including voting and abortion rights, as well as gender equity.
Ukrainian military officials say their troops have retaken another southeastern village from Russian forces. It is among the first — small — successes in stepped-up counteroffensive operations against Moscow’s more than 15-month invasion of Ukraine. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar wrote on Telegram that Ukraine’s flag was again flying over the village of Storozhov, She predicted the liberation of “all Ukrainian land” would be the final outcome. A day earlier, Ukrainian officials said three other small villages clustered together south of the town of Velika Novosilke in eastern Donetsk region had been liberated.
At least four Republican presidential candidates are scheduled to travel to Philadelphia later this month to speak at the annual gathering of Moms for Liberty, a Florida-based nonprofit that didn't exist in 2020 but that has become a power player in conservative politics ahead of the 2024 elections. Former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will speak at the event. The group has been at the forefront of the conservative movement targeting books that reference race and gender identity, and electing right-wing candidates to local school boards nationwide.
Driver charged after bus carrying wedding guests in Australia rolls over, killing 10 and injuring 25
The driver of a bus has been charged after the vehicle carrying wedding guests rolled over on a foggy night in Australia’s wine country, killing 10 people and injuring 25 in the nation’s most deadly road accident in almost 30 years. Police say the driver will appear in court on Tuesday on multiple charges of dangerous and negligent driving. Sunday’s crash occurred at a roundabout in New South Wales state. It is Australia’s most deadly road accident since 1994, when a bus skidded on its side across a highway and down a steep embankment in Brisbane, killing 12 people and injuring 38.