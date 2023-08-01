Richmond Police on Tuesday released additional details in connection to a shooting that occurred on East Broad Street on June 24.

Police identified the victim of the shooting as Donielle Herman Jr., 26, of Richmond. Herman succumbed to his injuries on Saturday at the hospital, where had had been receiving treatment since the shooting over a month prior.

Police said that Deshawn Sheppard, 19, of Richmond, was arrested by Richmond detectives on July 13. Sheppard has been has been charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Additional charges against Sheppard are pending, according to police.

At around 6:03 p.m. on June 24, Richmond Police officers responded to the 100 block of East Broad Street for a report of a shooting. Officers encountered Herman at the scene suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Herman was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.