Richmond police are investigating a shooting that killed an adult male near Hillside Court on Thursday morning.
Officers responding to a call in the 2000 block of Mansion Avenue at around 7:40 a.m. Thursday found an adult male in an alley. The victim, who has not been identified, had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (804) 780-1000.