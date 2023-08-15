The city of Richmond and the Richmond Police Department are more than a month late in complying with the terms of a legal settlement agreed upon with protesters and independent journalists from summer 2020.

The suit, begun in 2022, sought damages under a claim of First Amendment retaliation and excessive force related to those who were at police brutality protests following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police three years ago.

A group of seven plaintiffs were “tear-gassed, pepper-sprayed, detained without cause, threatened and physically assaulted by one or more officers, agents or employees of the Richmond Police Department,” the complaint states.

The suit said there were a number of tense encounters with Richmond police officers, including one where a group of eight officers attempted to arrest a lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia for trespassing. The lawyer, plaintiff Charles Schmidt, said he was pulled from his car and zip-tied for observing a group of officers in the parking lot of Whole Foods on Broad Street.

A judge apologized to Schmidt upon dismissing his case.

In another incident, VCU journalist Andrew Ringle was pepper-sprayed in the face “despite clearly identifying himself as press and wearing a state-issued press badge,” the suit alleged.

In March, city lawyers agreed to terms that include a $140,000 legal fee payout, plus the stipulation that the police department would make a “First Amendment policy” that it would use to train officers on how they should treat members of the media.

That stipulation had a 90-day deadline. It is now 48 days since that deadline passed.

Richmond police spokesperson Tracy Walker said the department “has provided two status updates to Plaintiff’s’ Counsel in compliance with the terms of the settlement agreement.”

“During this time, the department has been working to draft the First Amendment policy, including but not limited to attending a conference to understand the most current legal developments on the subject matter, assembling model policies, and beginning to draft the policy itself,” Walker said.

The plaintiff’s lawyer, Terry Frank, filed a motion last week requesting a status conference in order to enforce the settlement terms.

Frank said officials had repeatedly told her the policy would be coming, asking four times in June and July for updates.

In emails to the plaintiffs, Frank said lawyers for the city were waiting on the Richmond Police Department.

Counsel for the department has made it costly to access their internal policies. Department lawyer Sharon Carr recently quoted one of the plaintiffs, Alice Minium, a fee of $7,800 for a copy of the department’s general orders.

General orders outline standards of conduct for a police agency. Each police department has their own, and some departments post theirs online free of charge.

Part of the protesters settlement requires Carr to review those general orders to determine “which, if any, can be made public.” However, the language is not binding. Currently, the police department’s general orders are not publicly available.

Walker said the department is “working diligently to redact the appropriate tactical information so that officer safety is not jeopardized.”

“It is our intention to make the department’s general orders available online as soon as possible,” she said.

The settlement is being overseen by U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark R. Colombell.

Several law enforcement agencies have faced legal challenges for how authorities handled racial injustice and Black Lives Matter demonstrations after the murder of Floyd.

Denver officials agreed to pay $1.6 million to settle a lawsuit filed by seven people injured during protests. This summer, New York City agreed to pay more than $13 million to about 1,300 people who were detained or subject to force by police in 2020.

