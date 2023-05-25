Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Richmond detectives have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in South Richmond late Tuesday as a 17-year-old male from North Chesterfield.

Officers responded to a house in the 2400 block of Terminal Avenue just before midnight Tuesday after reports that a person had been shot.

Upon arriving on the scene, they located the victim, whose name has not been released. He was unresponsive in the front yard, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner will determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Detective Russell of the Major Crimes unit at (804) 646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (804) 780-1000.