Richmond Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras didn't know Shawn Jackson well, he said in a joint press briefing with Mayor Levar Stoney and Acting Police Chief Rick Edwards Wednesday morning at Richmond Police Department headquarters on Grace Street.

"I shook his hand and wished him congratulations about 20 minutes before he died," Kamras said. "He was rightly proud, smiling and celebrating like all his peers. Then just a few minutes later, while he was enjoying the moment with his family in Monroe Park, he was gunned down."

Kamras said he "couldn't shake the image" of Jackson receiving CPR while still in his cap and gown.

Police confirmed that Jackson, 18, and his stepfather, Renzo Smith, 36, were the two victims killed in a shooting Tuesday evening outside of the Altria Theater, just minutes after Huguenot High School's graduation ceremony ended. A third victim with life-threatening injuries is still in critical condition, while four others were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Edwards said that Amari Pollard, the suspect arraigned Wednesday morning on two counts of second-degree murder, had attended the graduation ceremony before exiting to his car to retrieve a handgun and then fire.

He said there was a long-standing dispute between Pollard, 19, and Jackson, and that the two had exchanged words before the shooting. But police believe there was no gang connections involved, and Pollard was not someone that Richmond police had their eye on prior to Tuesday.

"He wasn't on our radar," Edwards said. "That's why it was such a surprise to us."

VCU police apprehended Pollard shortly after the shooting. Edwards said he had remained in the area and surrendered without further incident.

Kamras said that the other graduation ceremonies that were scheduled for this week would be postponed to next week and held with limited seating and enhanced security measures.

Additionally, Kamras revealed that two students at Armstrong High School had been shot Tuesday in a separate incident unrelated to the Huguenot graduation. The school division is planning a vigil for those students, with more details to be announced later.

Stoney begged for peace in the community, but expressed belief in the resilience of Richmonders.

The Huguenot community and Richmond at large "will not be defined by this violence," Stoney said.