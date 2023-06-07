This is continuing online coverage of the fatal shooting that took place outside the Altria Theater Tuesday after the Huguenot High School graduation. Updates will be posted throughout the day as more information becomes available.

7:45 a.m.: The 18-year-old graduating student and 36-year-old man who were killed Tuesday evening when gunfire broke out outside the Altria Theater following Huguenot High School's graduation ceremony have been identified.

Shawn Jackson, 18, and Renzo Smith, 36, were killed in the shooting, Tameeka Jackson-Smith told NBC News. Jackson-Smith is Jackson's mother and Smith's wife. A local activist organization, United Communities Against Crime, also released Jackson and Smith's names.

Five others were injured in the shooting, all males between ages 14 and 58, according to Acting Police Chief Rick Edwards. A 31-year-old man is still in critical condition with a life-threatening wound, Edwards said, while the other four victims suffered wounds that were not considered life-threatening.

A suspect, a 19-year-old male who police believe knew at least one of the victims, is in custody and is facing two charges of second-degree murder. Edwards said Tuesday that he expects additional charges to be filed as well.