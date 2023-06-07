Seven people were shot — two of them fatally — Tuesday evening outside the Altria Theater in Richmond, following Huguenot High School's graduation ceremony. Here is what the Richmond Times-Dispatch can report on the shooting at this point.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Who was killed in the Richmond shooting?

Tameeka Jackson-Smith told NBC News that her son, Shawn Jackson, and her husband, Renzo Smith, were the two victims who died of wounds sustained during Tuesday's shooting. Jackson, 18, had just graduated.

What is the condition of the other victims?

A 31-year-old man is in critical condition after suffering a life-threatening injury, police said. Four other victims, all male, are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

In addition to the shooting victims, Richmond police said that a 9-year-old girl was struck by a car nearby during the confusion following the shooting. She received treatment on scene and was later transported to an area hospital, but her injuries are not life-threatening.

Who is the shooter?

A suspect is in custody. Police have not released the suspect's name, but have said that he is a 19-year-old male who is believed to have known at least one of the victims.

The suspect is expected to be charged with two counts of second-degree murder, with additional charges likely to come as well.

Acting Police Chief Rick Edwards said police had detained another suspect with a firearm Tuesday, but that they did not believe he was involved in the shooting.

Court records show that Amari Ty-Jon Pollard was set to be arraigned Wednesday morning on two counts of second-degree murder. Richmond police did not confirm that Pollard was the suspect, but said that more information would be released Wednesday morning.

What does this mean for Richmond schools?

All Richmond public school classes are canceled Wednesday. RPS offices are also closed, and the school division announced on Twitter that all other high school graduation ceremonies scheduled for this week have been canceled, with updates on rescheduling to come soon.

"We apologize to all families and students for any inconvenience," Richmond schools said in a statement.

The school system said counselors are available. Family members can call the ChildSavers Immediate Response Helpline at (804) 305-2420 or the Richmond Behavioral Health Authority at (804) 819-4100.