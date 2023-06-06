The following updates were reported by Anna Bryson, Andrew Cain, Katie Castellani, Thad Green, Em Holter, Zach Joachim, Sean Jones and Luca Powell, of The Times-Dispatch.

An 18-year-old graduating student and a 36-year-old man were shot and killed outside the Altria Theater Tuesday evening, among seven people who sustained gunshot wounds following the Huguenot High School graduation, Richmond’s Acting Police Chief Rick Edwards said.

The chief said a 19-year-old suspect is in custody and police, in consultation with Richmond prosecutors, expect to seek charges on two counts of second-degree murder. Police detained another person with a firearm, but do not believe he was involved with the shooting, Edwards said.

Four others suffered gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening: a 14-year-old boy, a 32-year-old man, a 55-year-old man and a 58-year-old man.

A 9-year-old girl who was struck by a car in the resulting commotion was treated at the scene, released and later went to a local hospital. She did not sustain a life-threatening injury, Edwards said.

The shooting happened on the sidewalk outside of the theater, which is adjacent to Monroe Park. Hundreds of people were in the park at the time of the shooting, he said.

Edwards said he expects additional charges to be placed against the 19-year-old suspect, beyond the two pending counts of second-degree murder.

Police believe the suspect knew at least one of the victims, said Edwards, who said he was unsure whether the suspect is a student.

“At this time I’d like to just express my concerns and my sympathies for those who lost their lives today and those whose lives were forever changed by the events today,” said Edwards, who also thanked an array of local, state and federal law enforcement partners who also rushed to assist.

9:04 p.m.

Jonathan Young, a member of the Richmond school board, was inside the Altria Theatre for Huguenot High School graduation ceremonies Tuesday when he heard as many as 20 shots outside. The sound touched off a stampede of "hundreds of people," which injured many, he said.

“I’m disgusted, disgusted that what was supposed to be a celebratory day to graduate all of our beautiful, capable young professionals on their biggest day, to shake their hand as they walked across the stage," Young told The Times-Dispatch.

"It was an awful, awful scene," he said later.

Young said he saw three police officers with guns draw chasing someone.

“As soon as we got out there we were trying to find my brother, and then all I heard was boom-boom-boom. They were shooting and we all ran,” a woman who said she was related to one of the graduates told The Times-Dispatch. She asked not to be identified.

VCU student Saadat Bahrami said he was on his way to the library when he heard gunshots. He said he normally walks through the park to get to the library, but took a different route Tuesday because he moved to a new apartment.

“I heard these shots going off and I didn’t really think much of it,” Bahrami said. “And then I saw a bunch of cops racing down the road.”

“Honestly, I think it’s a wake up call,” Bahrami said. “And the fact that there’s no changes being done whatsoever anywhere across the nation that are making a profound effect … I think that just speaks about where the priorities lie in our government, and it’s really not for the safety of the people.”

8:23 p.m.

Democrats, lieutenant governor clash over comments on shooting

Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears on Tuesday addressed the media and appeared to hold Richmond leaders accountable for stopping the violence following a shooting following the Huguenot High School graduation ceremonies.

Democrats pushed back on Twitter, noting that Earle-Sears, a U.S. Marines veteran, had toted an assault-style rifle in an image she used in her 2021 campaign.

“The people that I represent are not safe – they’re not safe in this city, and we have to figure out why that is,” Earle-Sears said Wednesday near the Altria Theater. “This is not about law-abiding gun owners, this is about gangs,” she said.

“When do we say enough is enough?” Earle-Sears said.

“How many more people have to die before we say ‘you’re going to jail? We’re going to lock you up and there’s not going to be any bail so we can have safety in our community.’"

“Who is in charge – is that the mayor, is that the chief, who is that? I mean, let’s start naming names,” she said.

House Minority Leader Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth, tweeted in response: “This gaslighting and political pandering by a LT. GOVERNOR who LITERALLY campaigned holding a picture of an assault rifle is lecturing others on preventing gun violence. She runs out to the scene with no empathy for the victims just thinking of how to appeal to MAGA,” Scott said, referring to former President Donald Trump’s slogan of “Make America Great Again.”

7:29 p.m.:

Stoney: 'This is tragic'

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney during a press conference Tuesday started by offering prayers for the families involved — from the victims’ families to “the children” who expected to celebrate a joyous graduation. Seven people were wounded in a shooting following Huguenot High School graduation ceremonies, police said.

“This is tragic, but also traumatic because this is their graduation,” Stoney said. “The question that comes to mind right now is: Is nothing sacred any longer?”

Richmond Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras somberly pleaded for an end to the violence.

“This is supposed to be a joyous day when our kids walk the stage and get their diploma, which is what they all did here for Huguenot today.“

They “walked out the doors into their families’ and friends’ arms, taking pictures - and then this tragedy occurred,” Kamras said.

“I don’t have any more words on this.

“I’m just tired of seeing people get shot, our kids get shot, and I beg of the entire community to stop - to just stop."

Kamras said the students can’t take it, “the teachers can’t take it, our families can’t take it anymore.”

In September, a 17-year-old Huguenot High School student was wounded while walking to his bus stop on McDowell Road.

7:27 p.m.

7 wounded in shooting: chief

Seven people were wounded in a shooting outside the Altria Theater on Tuesday afternoon, Richmond Interim Chief of Police Rick Edwards said during a press conference. Three of the wounds were considered life-threatening, he said.

“At this point we have taken two subjects into custody. At this point we do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community," he said.

Edwards said officers who were inside the theater heard gunshots.

Mayor Levar Stoney said: "I want to begin by providing prayers for families involved here not just to those that may have been victims but to those children, children involved at a graduation so words that come to mind is that this is tragic but also traumatic because this is their graduation event."

Gov. Glenn Youngkin in a Twitter message said: "My administration continues monitoring the terrible shooting in the heart of Richmond tonight. State law enforcement are fully supporting the Richmond Police Department as this investigation moves forward."

A press conference is planned at 9 p.m.

7:03 p.m.

Classes canceled Wednesday

All Richmond public school classes are canceled Wednesday following a shooting in Monroe Park following the Huguenot High School graduation ceremony.

"We apologize to all families and students for any inconvenience," Richmond schools said in a statement.

The school system said counselors are available. Family members can call the ChildSavers Immediate Response Helpline at (804) 305-2420 or the Richmond Behavioral Health Authority at (804) 819-4100.

The Richmond Police Department on Twitter said multiple injuries are reported at Laurel Street and Franklin Street.

R. Andrew Chestnut, a professor and Bishop Walter Sullivan chair of Catholic Studies at VCU, tweeted at 5:30: “Vibes and prayers for my wife who is hiding in a bathroom because shots fired at her high school graduation!”

He said in a follow-up Tweet: “She’s safe now, bu 1 students dead and 2 injured. #Gun Control

'This was very bad'

There is a heavy police presence at Monroe Park in Richmond after a reported shooting at Altria Theater where high schools were holding graduation ceremonies.

Witnesses at the scene said that a gunman opened fire while as Huguenot High School was ending its ceremony and Thomas Jefferson was ushering into the event space.

Richmond Police are reporting multiple injuries with no immediate threat to the public. At least four ambulances have left the area around N. Laurel Street.

How they're reacting to shooting after Richmond graduation ceremony Officials reacted Tuesday to a shooting in Richmond following a high school graduation ceremony:

Monroe Park has been largely tapped off with police vehicles lining two sides of the park.

Edythe Payne of Richmond, was helping her daughter Naomi Wade sell flowers outside of the theatre for students as they left the graduation ceremony.

“This was very bad and I think the fact that someone thought that they could do this was bad,” Payne said.

Payne said one man came over to their table and said that his friend had been shot in the chest during the incident. She also overheard a girl in the phone saying that someone had been shot in the back.

She said the shooting caused a panic on Main Street which was packed with people at the time.

“I felt bad because some elderly people were at the graduation and they got knocked down to the ground,” Paybe said. “nobody is expecting to deal with that.”

Police are hosting are set to host a press conference soon.

Mayor Levar M. Stoney

Shooting reported near Altria Theater

Virginia Commonwealth University has issued an alert for a shooting near the Altria Theater and Monroe Park.

"There is no ongoing threat to the community but there is a heavy police presence at Monroe Park. Richmond Police are leading the investigation," an alert sent Thursday afternoon said.

The school at 5:30 p.m. said people stay indoors.

Mayor Levar Stoney in a tweet at 6:11 p.m. said: "Currently monitoring the situation at Monroe Park. In touch with RPD and RPS. Will make information available as it comes in. Please avoid the area."

