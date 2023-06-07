This is continuing online coverage of the fatal shooting that took place outside the Altria Theater Tuesday after the Huguenot High School graduation.

12:50 p.m.: U.S. Rep. Jennifer McClellan, D-4th, gave a passionate floor speech Wednesday addressing the shooting. McClellan, a Richmond parent, called for policy action on gun violence and lamented the fact that "what should have been the happiest day of (Huguenot students') lives turned into every parent's worst nightmare."

"Last night, my husband and I had to tell our children school was canceled today and possibly for the rest of the year, because of a shooting at a graduation less than a mile from our home," McClellan said. "Every time there is a shooting, we go through this same routine. Every time my son is afraid, wondering when he will be next. And I hug him and say, 'I am doing everything in my power to make sure that you are safe.'"

Gov. Glenn Youngkin also spoke about the shooting at a previously scheduled event in Petersburg Wednesday, resisting "premature calls to action" as a result of the incident.

"What happened yesterday was something that is beyond any explanation," Youngkin said. "There's an incredibly complicated investigation underway and we need to see what it finds before we think about new laws."

10:55 a.m.: Richmond Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said in a joint press briefing with Mayor Levar Stoney and Acting Police Chief Rick Edwards that two students at Armstrong High School were shot Tuesday night in a separate incident unrelated to the Huguenot graduation ceremony. The school division is planning a vigil.

Kamras also said that the other graduation ceremonies that have been canceled would be rescheduled to next week, with limited seating and enhanced security measures.

Edwards said that the shooter had attended the Huguenot graduation before exiting the Altria Theater and opening fire. He was apprehended in the area by VCU Police and surrendered without further incident, Edwards said.

10 a.m.: Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin confirmed in an email to The Associated Press Wednesday morning that Amari Ty-Jon Pollard was arraigned in Richmond General District Court on two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

The case was continued until June 21 while Pollard works to hire an attorney, McEachin said. In the meantime, the court ordered that he be held without bond.

9:15 a.m.: Richmond General District Court records show that Amari Ty-Jon Pollard was scheduled for arraignment Wednesday morning on two counts of second-degree murder. A spokesperson for the Richmond Police Department did not confirm that Pollard was the suspect, but said that they would release more information Wednesday morning.

8:30 a.m.: All Richmond public schools and school division offices are closed Wednesday, the division announced on Twitter Tuesday night.

Additionally, all high school graduations scheduled for this week have been canceled, with updates on rescheduling efforts to come soon.

The school system said that counselors are available, and that family members looking for counseling services can call the ChildSavers Immediate Response Helpline at (804) 305-2420 or the Richmond Behavioral Health Authority at (804) 819-4100.

7:45 a.m.: The 18-year-old graduating student and 36-year-old man who were killed Tuesday evening when gunfire broke out outside the Altria Theater following Huguenot High School's graduation ceremony have been identified.

Shawn Jackson, 18, and Renzo Smith, 36, were killed in the shooting, Tameeka Jackson-Smith told NBC News. Jackson-Smith is Jackson's mother and Smith's wife. A local activist organization, United Communities Against Crime, also released Jackson and Smith's names.

Five others were injured in the shooting, all males between ages 14 and 58, according to Acting Police Chief Rick Edwards. A 31-year-old man is still in critical condition with a life-threatening wound, Edwards said, while the other four victims suffered wounds that were not considered life-threatening.

A suspect, a 19-year-old male who police believe knew at least one of the victims, is in custody and is facing two charges of second-degree murder. Edwards said Tuesday that he expects additional charges to be filed as well.

