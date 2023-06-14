On Monday, Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards described shooting and killing an armed 21-year-old during a traffic stop in 2002 after the suspect opened fire first.

“Dec. 16, 2002, was the worst day of my life,” said Edwards, who is considered a top candidate for the city’s top policing job. “It’s a profound thing to kill a person.”

Although Edwards was identified as the officer in the shooting in reports at the time — and included details of how the traffic stop became deadly — the incident was part a of a recent report by WRIC-TV’s Autumn Childress, who requested details via a Freedom of Information Act request.

Two hours after the WRIC story went live online, Edwards appeared in a YouTube video interview with Petula Burks, the mayor’s director of communications. Burks said the interview was recorded shortly after Edwards' appointment in October of 2022.

Speaking to Childress, Edwards said he was surprised that the shooting had not come up sooner after he put his name in the hat for the police chief job in April.

Edwards said he approached the vehicle’s passenger side while his partner, Shane Waite, approached the driver’s side. The driver, 21-year-old Isaac Thompson, was asked to step out of the vehicle, Edwards said, and, while Waite was patting him down, Thompson turned punched Waite in the face before taking flight.

“The officers had handcuffed the passenger and they were in the process of handcuffing the driver when a scuffle ensued,” Dave Chewning, a Virginia State Police sergeant, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch in 2002. “The driver attempted to flee but turned and fired at the officers with a handgun.”

Both officers fired at Thompson. In the shootout, Waite was struck twice, once in the leg and another time in the chest. His life was likely saved by his bulletproof vest.

Edwards pursued Thompson, who stumbled, he told Burks. Then Edwards shot Thompson again as he was on the ground.

“As he brings the gun up, it looks like I can stick my whole fist in the gun, it seems so huge to me,” said Edwards. “Then I return fire again, and then we call for an ambulance for the suspect.”

The Times-Dispatch reported the incident occurred at Castlewood Road and Southgate Street. The death was reviewed by both Virginia State Police and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. The results of the investigations the into the shooting were not immediately available.

A second Times-Dispatch clipping named Edwards the day after the shooting. “I was named a few days after this, it’s not that it was hidden,” said Edwards. “I was waiting for the question.”

Edwards said that he suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder after the incident, and that details of the shootout still live vividly in his memory.

