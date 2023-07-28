The mother of the teenager and the wife of the man killed in the Altria Theater shooting came face to face with the suspect charged in their death in court on Friday.

“It just hurt so much to see him smirk,” said Tameeka Jackson-Smith outside the courthouse.

Friday’s hearing was a brief flashpoint in the trial of Amari Pollard, the 19-year-old alleged to be responsible for the mass shooting at the Altria. The shooting left two dead, Shawn Jackson and his step-father, Renzo Smith.

Pollard appeared briefly before a courtroom filled with Jackson's relatives. One public defender in the courtroom commented, “I’ve never seen the court so packed.”

The city prosecutor on the case, Mike Holloman, requested that Judge Devika E. Davis drop Pollard’s two charges of second-degree murder, which she did. In their place stands one charge of first-degree murder, which was unveiled late Wednesday, as well as a separate firearms charge in circuit court.

Holloman said the single first-degree murder charge might not be the final outcome, as investigators are still collecting evidence to see if they’ll push for another first-degree murder charge. Both carry similar penalties: five to 40 years prison time.

The first-degree murder charge is likely attached to the killing of Jackson, with whom police have said Pollard had an “ongoing dispute,” although Holloman could not confirm that after the trial.

Holloman said remaining charges "remain under investigation.”

“The potential for additional charges is still there,” said Holloman.

Outside the John Marshall Courthouse, lawyers for Pollard portrayed the dropped charges as an indication that the Commonwealth didn’t have enough evidence for a first-degree charge for the killing of Smith.

“Fully 50% of the charges against Mr. Pollard were nolle prossed,” said Jason Anthony, Pollard's lawyer. “Nolle prossed” is Latin for not prosecuted, meaning the charges were dropped.

“What we’ve seen the Commonwealth say is that, at this point, there’s not sufficient evidence,” said Anthony.

Anthony also hinted at how he might defend Pollard’s case in court, describing the shooting as “self-defense.”

“It’s about who brought the fight,” said Anthony. “Not who finished it.”

Anthony’s spoke as a group of Jackson’s relatives looked on, some clearly frustrated with his statements to the media.

“How was it self-defense if he shot him in the back?” said Jackson-Smith.

Police have released little information regarding the investigation into the shooting. The shooting occurred as students were leaving the graduation of Huguenot High School. Pollard was not a student there, but Jackson, still in his graduation gown, had just received his diploma.

Five others were shot, and more injured, although none remain in life-threatening condition, police have said.

This week, Jackson-Smith told reporters that Pollard and her son were once friends. She said Pollard’s mother, Ashley, used to come by their house to pick up her son.

“I don’t care what kind of dispute y’all in,” said Jackson-Smith. “No words are ever enough to take someone’s life.”

