The Richmond Times-Dispatch is postponing its planned law enforcement forum, “ Three Years After George Floyd: A Conversation About Community Policing ,” to a yet-to-be-determined time and location.

The July 27 event featuring police chiefs from Richmond, Henrico and Virginia Commonwealth University was originally slated to take place at The Times-Dispatch’s downtown offices at 300 E. Franklin St. After running into technical and HVAC issues, however, the decision was made late last week to shift the venue to the RTD’s production facility in Hanover County.