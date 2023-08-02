The Virginia State Police have been brought in to investigate the death of a detainee at Central State Hospital, the state's maximum security psychiatric hospital.

Jessica Shehan, a spokesperson for the state police, said the department's criminal investigation field office is “working with Central State Hospital to conduct an investigation into an unattended death at their facility.”

Asked to elaborate, Shehan said an unattended death is a “death that occurs when no one is around to witness it."

The death of Tramil Brown, who was being held as a pre-trial detainee, has rattled residents and community members connected to the hospital, several of whom reached out to the Times-Dispatch to allege that Brown died at the hands of another hospital resident, claims that could not be substantiated.

“All that’s under investigation,” Sheehan said. VSP only comes to investigate deaths when they are requested by the hospital, she said.

Sheehan didn’t answer questions about whether “unattended” implied that he died alone.

A spokesperson for the department, Lauren Cunningham, said they were bound by privacy laws not to give any details about Brown’s death. The Richmond medical examiner has not yet released a cause of death.

The local police department, the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office, has said that VSP’s authority supercede their own when investigation of a death in state custody.

Central State is run by the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health Services, headed by Youngkin-appointee Nelson Smith. It is the same hospital where Irvo Otieno, a Black Henrico man undergoing a mental health crisis, died while restrained by Henrico Sheriff’s deputies and three hospital employees.

Brown stood charged with first degree murder but had not yet been convicted, according to public court records. The offense took place in July 2021.

Brown's lawyer, Sara Gaborik, could not be immediately reached.