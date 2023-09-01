A trial date has been set for Byrd Rareshide, the former horse show judge who authorities said starved retired horses on her Goochland County farm.

Judge Timothy Sanner set the three-day trial for April 3. Sanner apologized for the delay, stating that it was the only three-day window he had available.

Rareshide faces 13 charges of animal cruelty that stem from underfeeding some of the horses under her care, according to authorities. One horse owner, Kimberly St. John, on Facebook shared photos of her horse, Loki, in which he appears emaciated. The post quickly went viral.

Veterinarians who recovered Rareshide’s horses said that several, including Loki, had heart murmurs consistent with starvation. One has already been euthanized since its removal from Rareshide’s farm, said Rebecca Kramer, a veterinarian at Keswick Equine Clinic in Gordonsville.

The trial will likely last three days because of the need to bring in expert witnesses like Kramer.

Sanner, Goochland Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Caudill and Rareshide’s lawyer, Craig Cooley, agreed to a bench trial. A bench trial is a trial without a jury, heard by the judge alone.

Outside of the courthouse, Rareshide declined to speak about the trial date. She has previously said she looks forward to proving her innocence.

Rareshide has owned the 100-acre Byrd’s Nest Equine Retirement since 1998. Prosecutors have said Goochland County received a complaint about the facility on Feb. 3.

Rareshide has denied intentionally starving the animals and argued the horses she sees are typically older, have issues with teeth, or have disease. She said those reasons explain why it was harder for some to “keep weight on” during the winter.

In Virginia, horses are technically classified as livestock animals, not companion animals. Caudill, the prosecutor, said the distinction presents “hurdles” when animal control actually needs to remove animals.

The case also raised scrutiny of Goochland’s Department of Animal Care and Protection, whose officials visited the farm several times in the wake of the allegations, but did not remove any horses.

Several horse owners said they made efforts to call the department with similar allegations in 2014. Beth Louisell said she left several voicemails with Goochland animal control officials in 2014 regarding the treatment of her horse, “Fatboy,” which she had left with Rareshide two months earlier. Contrary to his name, Fatboy lost between 125 and 150 pounds, Louisell said.

Another owner, Sarah Hatfield, said she placed two calls to the department in 2018.

Jessica Kronberg, a spokesperson for Goochland County, said officials were conducting an “exhaustive review to confirm the assertion of no previous records of complaints.”

The April trial could also take place with a different prosecutor. Caudill is on the ballot in November. He is running against John L. Lumpkins Jr.