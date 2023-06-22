A jury in Richmond convicted two men Wednesday for their roles in
a drive-by shooting that killed a 15-year-old girl last September. Tynashia "Nae" Humphrey was not the target of the shooting. She was walking from her grandmother's home in the Gilpin Court neighborhood to the store shortly before 7:30 p.m. that evening when she was struck by a stray bullet.
Police responding to the 900 block of North First Street found Humphrey unresponsive on the sidewalk. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Friends and family described Humphrey, an Armstrong High School freshman at the time, as someone who loved to draw and had "
the voice of an angel."
After a four-day trial, the jury deliberated for more than nine hours over two days before finding Tyree Coley, 21, of Richmond, and Savonne Henderson, 24, of Henrico County, guilty on six charges: first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm in a public place, shooting from a vehicle and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Three other Richmond residents face the same charges: Rarmil Coley Pettiford, 26; Rashard Jackson, 22; and Mitchell Hudson, 20. Court records indicate that all three are scheduled to appear in Richmond City Circuit Court on July 5.
Sentencing hearings for Coley and Henderson will be held Sept. 18.
PHOTOS: Rally for Tynashia Humphrey
A memorial for 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey, who was killed while walking to the store in the Gilpin Court neighborhood on September 12, stands across the street from Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church, not far from where Tynashia was killed, on September 18, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
The family of Tynashia “Nae” Humphrey, 15, who was killed on Sept. 12, joined community members, victims’ families and local politicians in a march from Greater Mt. Moriah Baptist Church to the John Marshall Courts Building on Sunday.
Karen Cheatham, grandmother of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey who was killed while walking to the store in the Gilpin Court neighborhood on September 12, marches from Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church to the John Marshall Court Building in Richmond, Va. on September 18, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority CEO Steven Nesmith chanted “Stop the killing. Save our children” with others supporting the family of Tynashia “Nae” Humphrey, who was killed in the Gilpin Court area while walking to the store on Sept. 12.
Community members, families of other victims, and local politicians joined the family of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey, who was killed while walking to the store in the Gilpin Court neighborhood on September 12, as they marched from Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church to the John Marshall Court Building in Richmond, Va. on September 18, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
A woman marched along Leigh Street with other community members, victims’ families and local politicians on Sunday as they honored Humphrey, who was in ninth grade at Armstrong High School.
Community members, families of other victims, and local politicians joined the family of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey, who was killed while walking to the store in the Gilpin Court neighborhood on September 12, as they marched from Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church to the John Marshall Court Building in Richmond, Va. on September 18, 2022. Here, drivers show their support as the group blocks Leigh Street during their march. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond City Council member Ann-Frances Lambert (left) speaks during a rally in front of the John Marshall Court Building in Richmond, Va. on September 18, 2022 for15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey, who was killed while walking to the store in the Gilpin Court neighborhood on September 12. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Tyrone Humphrey, the father of the 15-year-old girl, was comforted by Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith in front of the John Marshall Courts Building on Sunday.
Tyrone Humphrey, father of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey who was killed while walking to the store in the Gilpin Court neighborhood on September 12, is comforted by Richmond police chief Gerald Smith and Keonia Dickerson, Tynashia's step-mother, during a rally in front of the John Marshall Court Building in Richmond, Va. on September 18, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Tyrone Humphrey, father of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey who was killed while walking to the store in the Gilpin Court neighborhood on September 12, is comforted by Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith during a rally in front of the John Marshall Court Building in Richmond, Va. on September 18, 2022. Present were also Tynashia's grandmother Karen Cheatham (left) holding her sister Tyanna Humphrey, 1, and her step-mother, Keonia Dickerson (right). EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Karen Cheatham, grandmother of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey who was killed while walking to the store in the Gilpin Court neighborhood on September 12, takes part in a rally in front of the John Marshall Court Building in Richmond, Va. on September 18, 2022. She is seen holding Tynashia's sister, Tyanna Humphrey, 1, and nearby are Tyrone Humphrey, Tynashia's father, Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith, and Tynashia's step-mother, Keonia Dickerson (right). EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
During a rally outside the John Marshall Courts Building on Sept. 18, Police Chief Gerald Smith vowed to find those responsible for killing Tynashia “Nae” Humphrey.
Del. Delores McQuinn speaks at a rally in front of the John Marshall Court Building in Richmond, Va. on September 18, 2022 for 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey, who was killed while walking to the store in the Gilpin Court neighborhood on September 12. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Community members, families of other victims, and local politicians pray over Tyrone Humphrey, father of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey, who was killed while walking to the store in the Gilpin Court neighborhood on September 12, during a rally in front of the John Marshall Court Building in Richmond, Va. on September 18, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Tyrone Humphrey, father of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey who was killed while walking to the store in the Gilpin Court neighborhood on September 12, takes part in a rally in front of the John Marshall Court Building in Richmond, Va. on September 18, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Men gather around to support Tyrone Humphrey, father of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey who was killed while walking to the store in the Gilpin Court neighborhood on September 12, during a rally in front of the John Marshall Court Building in Richmond, Va. on September 18, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
