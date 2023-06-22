A jury in Richmond convicted two men Wednesday for their roles in a drive-by shooting that killed a 15-year-old girl last September.

Tynashia "Nae" Humphrey was not the target of the shooting. She was walking from her grandmother's home in the Gilpin Court neighborhood to the store shortly before 7:30 p.m. that evening when she was struck by a stray bullet.

Police responding to the 900 block of North First Street found Humphrey unresponsive on the sidewalk. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Friends and family described Humphrey, an Armstrong High School freshman at the time, as someone who loved to draw and had "the voice of an angel."

After a four-day trial, the jury deliberated for more than nine hours over two days before finding Tyree Coley, 21, of Richmond, and Savonne Henderson, 24, of Henrico County, guilty on six charges: first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm in a public place, shooting from a vehicle and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Three other Richmond residents face the same charges: Rarmil Coley Pettiford, 26; Rashard Jackson, 22; and Mitchell Hudson, 20. Court records indicate that all three are scheduled to appear in Richmond City Circuit Court on July 5.

Sentencing hearings for Coley and Henderson will be held Sept. 18.

PHOTOS: Rally for Tynashia Humphrey