A Richmond woman found shot dead in Yorktown in early May was the highest ranking female member of a Norfolk-affiliated gang, detectives say.

Jayquan Jones, Jamica Langley, Hezekiah Carney, and Acacia Jackson were all arrested on second-degree murder and conspiracy charges in the death of Tyosha Mitchell, who was taken from her home in Whitcomb Court early in the morning of May 6. Mitchell's body was found later that morning by a jogger on Old Williamsburg Road in Yorktown, having been shot eight times.

Court documents reviewed by Hampton station WVEC-TV reveal that through text messages between Mitchell and the four suspects, detectives determined that the five were part of the "Vietnam Baby Gorilla" gang, a group with ties to the Norfolk arm of the Mad Stone Bloods.

Detectives said that Mitchell was the "highest ranking female gang member" and had "significant gang ties," but that a man identified as Mitchell's boyfriend told investigators that three women and a man arrived at her apartment that morning to "beat her out" of the gang.

The boyfriend told police that he thought the group at Mitchell's apartment were going to assault him too, so he ran upstairs, locked the door, and exited through a window, returning a few minutes later to call 911.

He told dispatchers that the group took Mitchell away in a black Hyundai Sonata. Detectives tracked that vehicle to York County via surveillance footage and eyewitness testimony, spotting two people who would later be identified as Jones and Langley entering a 7-Eleven in Newport News.

Court records show that Langley is also facing sentencing in Richmond Circuit Court after pleading guilty in February to charges connected to a Richmond homicide from May 2022.

Preliminary hearings for Jones, Langley, Carney and Jackson are scheduled for September 12 in York County Court, and Sheriff Ron Montgomery has said that more charges could still be filed, including for the owner of the vehicle.