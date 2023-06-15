A fifth suspect wanted in connection with the
death of a Richmond woman in York County turned herself in earlier this week and was arrested, police say.
The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office
posted on Facebook on Thursday morning that Donnisha Goodman surrendered to police Monday in Portsmouth.
Goodman, 25, was the fifth suspect being sought in connection to the death of Tyosha Tanique Mitchell, a 25-year-old Richmond woman
who was found shot dead along Old Williamsburg Road near Yorktown on the morning of May 6.
Four other suspects were previously arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Mitchell's death: Jamica Langley, 24; Acacia Jackson, 18; Hezekiah "HK" Carney, 24; and Jayquan Jones, 20.
Court documents reviewed by Hampton station WVEC-TV in May showed that investigators say they believe
Mitchell and the suspects were part of the "Vietnam Baby Gorilla" gang, a group tied to the Norfolk arm of the Mad Stone Bloods. Mitchell was said to have been the group's highest-ranking female member.
A man identified as Mitchell's boyfriend told detectives that three women, believed to be Langley, Jackson and Goodman, and a man arrived at Mitchell's apartment in Whitcomb Court hours before her death to "beat her out" of the gang.
The boyfriend told police that the group took Mitchell away in a black Hyundai Sonata, which a spokesperson for the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said is registered in Goodman's name.
Detectives were able to track that vehicle back to York County through eyewitness testimony and surveillance footage, which helped them find Jones and Langley entering a 7-Eleven in Newport News.
Carney, Jackson, Jones and Langley are all scheduled for hearings in York General District Court on Sept. 12.
