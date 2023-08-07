Police said a Henrico County street was shut down Monday afternoon because of a barricaded person inside of a home.
Police described the situation as a domestic call and an insolated situation.
Henrico Police is currently working an active incident on 9500 block of Downing Street near Pemberton Road. All traffic into the neighborhood via Downing is closed. We're asking area residents to please stay inside and avoid the area for an active call.
Police were called to the 9500 block of Downing Street near Pemberton Road. They asked that residents stay inside and avoid the area.
The person was taken into custody Monday evening, police said.