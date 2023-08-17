A motorist opened fire during a road rage incident in eastern Henrico County on Wednesday, police said. They're asking for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

It happened at about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday when a Virginia State Police responded to a report of a shooting on westbound Interstate 64 on Exit 193/Nine Mile Road.

Police said a 2007 Chevrolet Impala was traveling on Interstate 95 southbound to the I-64 east/Exit 75.

"As the vehicle merged onto I-64 eastbound the driver, a 33-year-old female from North Chesterfield, noticed an older model sedan tailgating her," police said in a statement.

At Exit 193, she pulled to the right shoulder to allow the sedan to pass and someone in the other vehicle began firing, police said.

The driver of the Impala was struck multiple times and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. There were no passengers.

Police shut down ramps from the expressway after the shooting. Numerous units were seen surrounding stopped vehicles on Nine Mile Road.

