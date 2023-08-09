Update: Police release name of scooter driver killed in crash in the Fan

Richmond authorities have released the name of a man who died after his electric shooter was hit by a van on Saturday in the Fan.

Officers were called at about 7:33 a.m. to the 200 block of North Lombardy Street, police said. It was determined the scooter was westbound on Grove Avenue and the van was northbound on North Lombardy Street when the two collided.

The scooter driver, Vidal Smith, 38, of Richmond, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The driver of the Toyota Sienna van was not hurt and stayed at the scene to speak with investigators, police said.

Investigators are seeking more information about the crash. Anyone with details is asked to call police at (804) 646-1709 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.