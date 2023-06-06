This is a developing story from The Times-Dispatch newsroom.

Seven people were wounded in a shooting outside the Altria Theater on Tuesday afternoon, Richmond Interim Chief of Police Rick Edwards said during a press conference. Three of the wounds were considered life-threatening, he said.

Mayor Levar Stoney said: "I want to begin by providing prayers for families involved here not just to those that may have been victims but to those children, children involved at a graduation so words that come to mind is that this is tragic but also traumatic because this is their graduation event."

Gov. Glenn Youngkin in a Twitter message said: "My administration continues monitoring the terrible shooting in the heart of Richmond tonight. State law enforcement are fully supporting the Richmond Police Department as this investigation moves forward."

A press conference is planned at 9 p.m.

7:03 p.m.

Classes canceled Wednesday

All Richmond public school classes are canceled Wednesday following a shooting in Monroe Park following the Huguenot High School graduation ceremony.

"We apologize to all families and students for any inconvenience," Richmond schools said in a statement.

The school system said counselors are available. Family members can call the ChildSavers Immediate Response Helpline at (804) 305-2420 or the Richmond Behavioral Health Authority at (804) 819-4100.

The Richmond Police Department on Twitter said multiple injuries are reported at Laurel Street and Franklin Street.

R. Andrew Chestnut, a professor and Bishop Walter Sullivan chair of Catholic Studies at VCU, tweeted at 5:30: “Vibes and prayers for my wife who is hiding in a bathroom because shots fired at her high school graduation!”

He said in a follow-up Tweet: “She’s safe now, bu 1 students dead and 2 injured. #Gun Control

Our earlier story ...

'This was very bad'

There is a heavy police presence at Monroe Park in Richmond after a reported shooting at Altria Theater where high schools were holding graduation ceremonies.

Witnesses at the scene said that a gunman opened fire while as Huguenot High School was ending its ceremony and Thomas Jefferson was ushering into the event space.

Richmond Police are reporting multiple injuries with no immediate threat to the public. At least four ambulances have left the area around N. Laurel Street.

Monroe Park has been largely tapped off with police vehicles lining two sides of the park.

Edythe Payne of Richmond, was helping her daughter Naomi Wade sell flowers outside of the theatre for students as they left the graduation ceremony.

“This was very bad and I think the fact that someone thought that they could do this was bad,” Payne said.

Payne said one man came over to their table and said that his friend had been shot in the chest during the incident. She also overheard a girl in the phone saying that someone had been shot in the back.

She said the shooting caused a panic on Main Street which was packed with people at the time.

“I felt bad because some elderly people were at the graduation and they got knocked down to the ground,” Paybe said. “nobody is expecting to deal with that.”

Police are hosting are set to host a press conference soon.

Our earlier story ...

Shooting reported near Altria Theater

Virginia Commonwealth University has issued an alert for a shooting near the Altria Theater and Monroe Park.

"There is no ongoing threat to the community but there is a heavy police presence at Monroe Park. Richmond Police are leading the investigation," an alert sent Thursday afternoon said.

The school at 5:30 p.m. said people stay indoors.

Mayor Levar Stoney in a tweet at 6:11 p.m. said: "Currently monitoring the situation at Monroe Park. In touch with RPD and RPS. Will make information available as it comes in. Please avoid the area."

Currently monitoring the situation at Monroe Park. In touch with RPD and RPS. Will make information available as it comes in. Please avoid the area. — Mayor Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) June 6, 2023

