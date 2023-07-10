Chesterfield chief about man who police fatally shot: 'Our mental health system failed'

Chesterfield County police are determining why a man who they say was fatally shot by officers after approaching them with a hatchet Saturday had been released from a facility where he was being treated for mental health issues.

Police identified him Monday as Charles M. Byers, 34, of Chesterfield, who died at the scene.

Authorities on Saturday said police responded at 12:49 p.m. to the 1200 block of Wycliff Court for a report of a suspicious man who had entered an attached garage and tried to get into other homes.

Police said officers found the man in the street with the hatchet and that he would not respond to instructions. Officers used a stun gun, but it was not effective, and they shot him when he advanced on them, police said.

Police on Monday released new details about Byers and said a relative took him to a hospital for a mental health treatment on Wednesday. On Thursday, a temporary detention order — used if it appears a person has a mental illness and could hurt someone or him or herself — was issued and Byers was admitted to the facility. But it is unclear why he was released, police said.

A department spokeswoman did not immediately respond to questions Monday about what facility was used.

Chesterfield police Chief Jeffrey S. Katz in a statement said "our mental health system failed Mr. Byers, his family, our community, and my officers."

“Virginia has made overt strides to address this problem in recent years, but substantive changes must come faster. Lives are at stake. It is stunning that mental health is such a pervasive issue, touching countless lives, in this country, and yet the patients, the practitioners, and the police are hamstrung by an infrastructure that puts profits over people," he said.