VCU police said Friday they are trying to identify three individuals in connection with a recent attempted car theft.

The incident occurred Aug. 15 in an alley of the 900 block of Cumberland Street. Police received a report from the car's owner that the rear window was shattered and the steering column was damaged, exposing wires, police said.

Police said the suspects were standing near the vehicle for several minutes, then broke the rear window and walked away. Two of them returned about an hour later, with one unsuccessfully attempting to drive the car away.

Security footage obtained by the police showed the three exiting a GRTC bus prior to the incident just after 10 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VCU Police at (804) 828-1196.

Tips can also be submitted to Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

