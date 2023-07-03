Richmond police detectives have identified the victim found in an apartment on Saturday as Raymond Byers, 58, of Richmond.

On Saturday, at around 9:22 a.m., officers were called to the 3900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for a wellness check. Officers arrived and located an adult male, Byers, down in an apartment and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.