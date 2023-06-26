Richmond detectives have identified Willie Green Jr., 65, of Richmond, as the victim of Thursday's shooting near the Hillside Court neighborhood.
Around 7:41 a.m. Thursday, Richmond Police responded to the 2000 block of Mansion Avenue for a report of a person down. Officers found Green unresponsive in an alley, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Green was pronounced dead at the scene.
Richmond Police are investigating Green's death as a homicide. The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers' anonymous line at (804) 780-1000.
From the Archives: The Capitol Hotel
The Capitol Hotel was located on 720 E. Grace St. Street in downtown Richmond. The 120-unit hotel was built in the early 1900s and served as a hotel for decades until the late 1980s when rooms were rented out as affordable housing.
When the structure started to decline, the property owner decided to raze the hotel and build a parking lot in its place. Advocates who sought to assist the homeless and poor rallied to stop the demolition but the effort to save the structure failed.
The hotel was ultimately emptied and closed in 1990. Residents were given 120 days notice to vacate.
The Capitol Hotel was razed in 1991. Capitol Parking expanded a 30- space lot to hold 100 cars in its place.
Today, the United States District Court Eastern District of Virginia Courthouse stands in the former Capitol Hotel’s location.
