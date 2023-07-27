The Richmond Police Department on Thursday released the video in connection with a January shooting of a suspect, who died earlier this month.

Douglas Price, 61, of Richmond, succumbed to complications on July 12 while receiving treatment in a local hospital related to the Jan. 9 incident.

Richmond Chief of Police Rick Edwards had promised that he would release video evidence from incidents of officer-involved shootings that result in the fatal use of force as a matter of public policy.

The police department, in a news release, said by disclosing the information and it was in keeping with the "department’s core value and commitment to maintaining trust and legitimacy through transparency."

Edwards first briefed the media about this incident on Jan. 9 and again on Jan. 25.

In a statement that accompanied the video, the police said, "Factual information within the video related to the fatal use of force during a narcotics-related search warrant operation by the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team of the Richmond Police Department includes body-worn camera footage and relevant imagery depicting the actions and events leading up to and including the critical incident and use of force."

Video shows police negotiators announcing the search warrant on the loudspeaker for several minutes before entering the home, again announcing themselves, and the suspect brandishing a firearm upon officer entry. Following the gunfire, medically certified police officers aided Price.

Police said evidence and materials seized as a result of the narcotics-related search warrant are sealed as part of the pending investigation that spans multiple jurisdictions.

The RPD has been told that the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney has declined to prosecute the officer involved in this incident. After an internal policy review, the officer is back on active duty.

Back in January, the department was attempting to serve a search warrant at a home in the 3300 block of McGuire Drive. After setting up a perimeter and RPD vehicles flashing emergency lights, police said there were repeated attempts to contact anyone in the house via a PA system and ordering them to exit the structure.

Police said after no one responding to the announcements, the door to the house was breached and Price was observed allegedly brandishing a firearm at an officer in the doorway, and the officer fired his department-issued firearm at Price, striking him. Price was given first aid before being transported to a local hospital before he died July 12.

