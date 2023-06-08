Days after tragedy and chaos ensued just few feet away, solidarity and candlelight illuminated Monroe Park.

On a hazy grey Thursday evening as the sun fell, dozens of people gathered at the Grace & Holy Trinity Episcopal Church for a prayer vigil and honored Huguenot High School graduate, Shawn Jackson, and his stepfather, Renzo Smith - who were fatally shot outside of the Altria Theater on Tuesday moments after Jackson's commencement ceremony - as well as others who are affected by gun violence.

The shriek and wailing of police and ambulance sirens from only a few days ago were replaced with prayer and song as supporters and congregants walked through the heart of the VCU campus that only days ago was a crime scene.

Yellow police barricade tapes gave way to the golden hue of candles as participants sang, "This little light of mine." For safety, an off-duty Richmond police officer was also in attendance throughout the vigil.

“We figured that since we're a church here at Monroe Park, although we don't have a direct connection to the lives lost, that we want to talk for a space here for people to come, to feel safe, to pray, to mourn," said Paul Evans, the associate rector of the church who helped organize the vigil.

Evans said he had contacted a mother of someone who was injured in the chaos, but she said she wasn’t ready emotionally to attend the memorial.

“Whether or not they're with us, we are praying for them. And we want them to know that we care that they're welcome here,” Evans said. “We hope very much that people will know us as a place of healing.”

Assistant Bishop Gayle Harris of the Episcopal Diocese of Virginia led the prayers, noting the shooting occurred on the 157th day of 2023 -- but that it was the 279th mass shooting in the U.S. this year.

“Tuesday a sense of security and comfort in our community was shattered," she said. “We are shocked and should be; we can’t afford to be complacent.”

Harris called on people to be a blessing to the world, which she said is measured through how we respond in moments like these, and that one way to be a blessing was to demand government officials enact sensible gun laws.

Harris said she had received emails and calls from people around the world, including one from Israel today about gun violence in the U.S.

The shooting was the second to take place at a Richmond Public School event this year. Amari Pollard of Henrico was arraigned on Wednesday in Richmond General District Court on two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting. Several other people were shot and injured including Jackson's 9-year-old sister, Renya Jackson Smith, who was struck by a car during the mayhem.

"What has become of America?” Harris asked. “We're living in a time of multiple pandemics: Pandemic COVID, pandemic of gun violence, the pandemic of lies and distortions that keep us from effectively addressing these issues,” she said.

Said Susan Moffett, one of the vigil participants, “I'm here for a need for solace, a need to be with others. Gun violence is sad for all of us. I think we need to do more than just feel bad about it. We need to try to act, and I think leaders need to speak out.“

Kyle Reed, a VCU grad who formerly worked at Grace & Holy Trinity Church, attended to show support for his community.

“It’s just senseless violence. Having one of the happiest days of your life turned upside down and then having to live with that memory forever, it’s a lot to take in.”

Elsewhere in Monroe Park, others also gathered in prayer circle.

Richmonders Morgan Bogert and Jadon Franklin led a separate group of people from different churches and faiths.

“We’re just praying over people who might have been here and were affected by the chaos and anxiety that happened, as well as people whose families were connected to the shooting.” Bogert said.

“We just believe that the best response to violence and loss is to call in the name of Jesus,” Franklin added. “Nobody in history has dealt with loss and tragedy better than Jesus, so we depend on him.”