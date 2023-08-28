It is the vehicular equivalent of being caught in a crossfire between police officers and suspects.

Dozens, if not hundreds, of times a day across the nation, officers set off in hot pursuit of suspects or erratic motorists, and most of those chases end without injury or loss of life. But that is not always the case.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, between 2011 and 2021, 3,842 people across the U.S. were killed during vehicular police pursuits: more than one per day. Of those 3,842 fatalities, 135 occurred in Virginia.

In 2021 — the most recent year for which data is available — 432 people in the U.S., 20 of whom were in Virginia, died in vehicular police pursuits.

Two recent cases in Virginia highlight the potentially tragic and deadly consequences of such chases.

Short Pump's growth has reached the Goochland line. Where will it go next? Some residents of eastern Goochland County are determined to keep their home rural. But development is knocking on their door.

On July 29, a high-speed police chase in Hopewell came to a fatal conclusion when the driver of a pickup truck being pursued by Prince George County police ran a red light at Ashland Street and Oaklawn Boulevard and collided with another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle — Andre Bassett Jr., 45, of Jacksonville, Florida — was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to police.

Rosyln Morton, Geo Morton’s aunt, said her nephew was biking home from work at a Wendy’s when he was killed. She described him as quiet and “very intelligent.”

“He was doing what he needed to do,” Roslyn Morton said. “He was working; he was getting excellent grades.”

She said the family initially was told that Geo had been in “a bad car accident.” It was not until later that they learned the accident happened during a police vehicular pursuit.

Such bystander deaths are hardly an uncommon occurrence.

According to HG.org, one of the world’s largest legal information and resource sites, more than 5,000 bystanders have been killed during vehicular police pursuits since 1979. PursuitSAFETY, a nonprofit organization that works to “limit vehicular police pursuits,” reports that “more than 1/3 of the people killed (in vehicular police pursuits) are innocent bystanders.”

Bassett and Morton were two of the most recent cases in which bystanders were killed.

In March 2021, Kenneth E. Crosby Jr., 61, of Dumfries — a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and 9/11 survivor — was killed when a Richmond motorist fleeing police struck Crosby’s vehicle head-on on Interstate 95 in Prince William County. That same month, the death of Calvin Majette III of Portsmouth, due to a vehicular police pursuit through reportedly “heavily trafficked areas” in Portsmouth, eventually led to an $11 million settlement with the city.

“We could all potentially be innocent victims,” said PursuitSAFETY Executive Director Esther Seoanes, 47, of Austin, Texas.

Seoanes is speaking from experience.

Her husband died in a police vehicular pursuit in Austin in 2012 after police chased the suspect of a car theft at a mall. The suspect was caught on camera, and the officers had identifying information for the vehicle, Seoanes said, but police initiated the pursuit anyway. It ended when the suspect ran a red light and collided with Seoanes’ husband, who was killed instantly.

“It didn’t have to happen,” she said, adding that she was told afterward by police that “nothing wrong was done” and all relevant polices were followed.

“You can never replace someone,” Seoanes said, “and unless it has happened to you, you can’t really know the impact.”

In light of recent deadly incidents, the Richmond Times-Dispatch obtained and reviewed the vehicular pursuit policies of police departments in our region of the state. Here’s how different departments are doing:

Prince George County

Prince George County Police Department’s policy states that police vehicular pursuits are only permissible under one of two conditions: 1) “reasonable belie(f) that the occupant/s of the vehicle has/have committed or attempted to commit a felony crime,” or 2) the existence of an “extreme, unusual situation where human life is reasonably believed to be in imminent jeopardy.”

The policy specifies that “suspect driving behavior” should not be considered grounds to a pursuit.

When weighing whether to initiate a pursuit, Prince George police are required to consider the seriousness of the offense; risks to the public, officers and suspects due to population density, traffic (impacted by the time of day and day of the week), and road and weather conditions; and the “likelihood the fleeing suspect(s) can be apprehended at a later time,” among other factors.

There was one death due to a police vehicular pursuit in Prince George County in the 10 years between 2011 and 2021, according to NHTSA data. The pursuing agency was not immediately clear.

In the Bassett case, according to police, the suspect was being stopped for reckless driving by speed, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Since it appears that there was no felony crime involved, this particular pursuit seems to have occurred in violation of department policy. It is not clear why the pursuit was initiated. Prince George police declined to comment and said the investigation is ongoing.

Henrico County

The Henrico County Division of Police’s vehicular pursuits procedure allows Henrico police to initiate a vehicular pursuit if the occupants of a vehicle have committed or attempted to commit a felony, firearm-related offense or violent misdemeanor. Officers are authorized to initiate a chase if “the fleeing vehicle presents an immediate threat of bodily injury or death to any person.”

The procedure does not establish specific safety-related criteria that must be assessed for the initiation of a vehicular pursuit. It does state that officers must terminate vehicular pursuits if safety risks due to population density, excessive speed, roadway conditions and environmental factors “outweigh the danger to the community if the suspect is not apprehended,” or if the suspect’s capture in the vehicular pursuit is unlikely and later apprehension is “feasible.”

With proper training and supervisory authorization, officers may use techniques such as ramming and the deployment of tire deflation devices.

Unlike other policies, which generally stipulate that they are for internal use only and do not enlarge an employee’s civil liability in any way, Henrico’s procedure states that officers and supervisors can be held civilly liable for “damages and injuries that occur during a pursuit.”

There were eight deaths due to police vehicular pursuits in Henrico between 2011 and 2021.

Virginia State Police

Virginia State Police may “initiate a pursuit when a driver fails to stop after the sworn employee has given a lawful order to stop by activating emergency lights and/or siren.” Sworn employees must consider factors like those listed in other policies: the seriousness of the offense, likelihood of apprehending suspects by other means and “potential harm to persons and property” due to traffic and roadway conditions.

The order forbids sworn employees from conducting vehicular pursuits against the lawful flow of traffic, and says that “no vehicle shall be intentionally rammed unless extraordinary circumstances exist.”

It is not clear on how many occasions the Virginia State Police was the pursuing agency in the 135 fatalities due to police vehicular pursuits in Virginia between 2011 and 2021.

Richmond

A redacted copy of the Richmond Police Department’s vehicle pursuit procedure was obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request by the Richmond Times-Dispatch. A FOIA coordinator said the redacted material contained “procedural or tactical information, which, if disclosed, would jeopardize the safety of Richmond Police officers.”

The procedure entitles Richmond police to initiate a vehicular pursuit in the event that a suspect has committed or attempted to commit a felony, reckless driving offense, crime with a firearm or “any misdemeanor that would typically require a full custodial arrest.”

Richmond police officers must evaluate the seriousness of the offense; pedestrian and vehicular traffic conditions and their variance based on location, time of day, and day of the week; visibility conditions; roadway conditions; and weather conditions. They are entitled to disregard posted speed limits and traffic signals “with due regard to the safety or persons and property.”

Richmond police officers are prohibited from deliberately making contact with fleeing vehicles and forcing them offroad.

There were three deaths due to police vehicular pursuits in Richmond between 2011 and 2021: Aug. 25, 2015, at the Midlothian Turnpike-East Broad Rock Road intersection; March 1, 2019, at the U.S. 360-East Second Street intersection; and July 15, 2021, on the Richmond-Petersburg Turnpike.

Chesterfield County

Chesterfield County Police Department’s vehicle operations and pursuits policy, provided with redactions, bars vehicular pursuits under several circumstances, including when no “serious or violent offense” has been committed and when suspects pose no “threat to public safety.”

Chesterfield police must account for “all circumstances affecting public and office safety,” including “road conditions, weather and traffic volume”; “speed and/or hazardous maneuvers by the violator”; the “mental condition or possible impairment of fleeing violator”; the presence of “minors or hostages in fleeing vehicle”; and “the officer’s knowledge, training, and experience.”

“Forced termination techniques” are permissible in limited circumstances, although redactions made these circumstances unclear.

There were five deaths due to police vehicular pursuits in Chesterfield between 2011 and 2021.

Roanoke

The Roanoke Police Department authorizes officers to initiate vehicular pursuits if they “observe ... violation(s)” or if suspects have “warrants on file.” “Non-hazardous traffic violations” are excluded from the criteria for initiating pursuits.

Roanoke police must evaluate the factors commonly listed in other department policies: the nature of the offense; dangers presented by traffic, road, weather and visibility conditions; the driving behaviors and abilities of the suspect; and the possibility of arrest by other means.

The directive notes that the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that forcible stopping techniques, such as ramming, can constitute use of deadly force. Roanoke police may employ such techniques only in circumstances wherein “suspects pose a continued imminent threat” to officers and civilians.

There were two deaths due to police vehicular pursuits in Roanoke between 2011 and 2021.

Lynchburg

The Lynchburg Police Department declined to disclose its vehicular pursuit policy. A spokesperson said “any policies, procedures or directives that would jeopardize the safety or security of our law enforcement personnel and/or the general public if released will not be disclosed.”

There were three deaths due to police vehicular pursuits in Lynchburg between 2011 and 2021.

Charlottesville

The Charlottesville Police Department’s general order on emergency operation of police vehicles permits officers to initiate a vehicular pursuit in the event that the “stop(ping of) a vehicle is deemed necessary due to the nature of (a) violation or suspected violation.” The order instructs officers to weigh “weather road conditions, time of day, location of pursuit, pedestrian and vehicular traffic, etc.” in making a determination as to whether to initiate pursuits.

According to the order, officers driving most departmental vehicles in a vehicular pursuit are “temporarily relieved of the obligation to comply with certain traffic regulations.” Both sirens and emergency lights must be activated during vehicular pursuits.

There were no deaths due to police vehicular pursuits in Charlottesville between 2011 and 2021.

Fredericksburg

The Fredericksburg Police Department declined to disclose its vehicular pursuit policy. Lt. Ben Johnson, speaking on behalf of the department, said the “pursuit directive contains specific tactical plans” that, if released, could “endanger officers and citizens.”

There were no deaths due to police vehicular pursuits in Fredericksburg between 2011 and 2021.

Beyond the data

The Virginia lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police did not respond to multiple requests for comment on the internal process of drafting police vehicular pursuit policies and the perspectives of law enforcement officers on the topic.

Thomas Gleason, 68, of Tallahassee, Florida — a 36-year veteran of law enforcement departments in Alabama and Florida — said police “need to take an honest look at how we do things and (whether) it’s benefiting or harming the public.”

Gleason currently works with PursuitSAFETY. He has 22 years of experience training officers in vehicular pursuit techniques and Stop Stick deployment, has served as an officer driving instructor and has taught through the Florida Public Safety Institute and the Department of Justice’s VALOR Officer Safety and Wellness Initiative.

Gleason said issues with police vehicular pursuit policies can exist on multiple levels; those issues can either be present in the policies themselves, he said, or can be related to training, adherence and accountability.

“You should only pursue for forcible felons,” Gleason said of department policies, adding that procedures that allow for the vehicular pursuit of nonviolent offenders or misdemeanor suspects can be overbroad and lead to “more chases than necessary.”

“If the risks outweigh the outcomes,” he said, “pursuit is not called for.” In other words: If the hazard of a vehicular pursuit to the public outweighs the risk posed by the escape of a nonviolent violator, the pursuit fails to serve the public adequately.

But even when a more “restrictive policy” is in place, Gleason said, it is “only as good as it is trained and adhered to.

“We’ll have the policies, and then we’ll have what is actually going on. And what is actually going on is completely different.”

Gleason said officers need to be thoroughly trained on and familiar with the vehicular pursuit policies of their departments. When a vehicular pursuit occurs, he said there should be a rigorous case review process in which all dashboard or body-worn camera footage, audio recordings, witness testimony and other evidence is collected and analyzed by a pursuit review board, which should produce a corresponding report that evaluates the pursuit against the policy.

“If you don’t have a policy review process, the policy is not any good,” Gleason said.

If and when vehicular pursuits violate that policy, he said “everybody has to be held accountable all the way up the chain of command.” This can include additional training, referrals to internal affairs and sometimes disciplinary action, according to Gleason.

“We serve the public,” Gleason said, “and we need to be looking out for them.”

From the Archive: Remember these Richmond-area restaurants?