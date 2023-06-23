Virginia State Police troopers apprehended a man Friday morning after he fled from police in King William County and then barricaded himself in a recreational vehicle at a Henrico County intersection for several hours, police said.

Deputies with the King William County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence in Manquin around 2:30 a.m. Friday after reports of a domestic dispute.

Upon learning that the suspect, who has not been identified, had left the residence in a 1992 Winnebago, the King William deputies chased the vehicle. State police helped in the pursuit before taking the lead once the Winnebago crossed into Henrico County.

According to a VSP spokesperson, the Winnebago ran out of gas at Glenside Drive and Bethlehem Road in Henrico, where the driver barricaded himself in the vehicle.

After several hours of negotiation, state police took the man into custody shortly before 8 a.m. Photos taken by local television reporters indicated that a tactical vehicle tore an opening in the Winnebago so that officers could extract the driver.

He is being taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation and is expected to be charged later.