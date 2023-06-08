Police have revealed that the incident that caused significant backups for southbound drivers on Interstate 95 early Thursday morning was a shooting.

According to a spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police, a 31-year-old man from Chester was driving south on I-95 near the Bells Road and Willis Road exits shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday when he was hit by gunfire coming through his driver-side window.

The driver was taken to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The state police investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Virginia State Police at (804) 609-5656.

