HomeGoing services for Renzo Smith and Shawn Jackson will take place at noon on Thursday, June 15, at Speaking Spirit Ministries in Richmond.
A live stream of the services will appear above at the scheduled time. A recording will appear here shortly after the services concludes.
Related coverage
SMITH, Renzo R., departed this life with his son, Shawn Jackson on June 6, 2023. He is survived by his wife, Tameeka Jackson; daughters, Renny…
JACKSON, Shawn D., departed this life with his father, Renzo Smith on June 6, 2023. He is survived by his mother, Tameeka Jackson; sisters Des…
Days after tragedy and chaos ensued just few feet away, solidarity and candlelight illuminated Monroe Park.
Henrico County Public Schools continue to hold graduation ceremonies after the shooting tragedy at Altria Theatre. Families at Thursday's Highland Springs ceremony said they were determined to enjoy the day.
The graduation ceremony has joined the grocery store, the schoolhouse and the house of worship among spaces that can no longer be assumed safe.
18-year-old Shawn Jackson struggled in school, said Huguenot High School Principal Robert Gilstrap. But despite that, he graduated Tuesday afternoon.
