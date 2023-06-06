GOP Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears and Democrats clashed on social media after she made comments in the wake of a shooting following a Richmond graduation ceremony.

Seven people were hurt in the shooting in Monroe Park, near the Altria Theater, where Huguenot High School commencement ceremonies were held.

Earle-Sears addressed the media and appeared to hold Richmond leaders accountable for stopping the violence. Democrats pushed back on Twitter, noting that Earle-Sears, a U.S. Marines veteran, had toted an assault-style rifle in an image she used in her 2021 campaign.

“The people that I represent are not safe – they’re not safe in this city, and we have to figure out why that is,” Earle-Sears said Tuesday near the Altria Theater. “This is not about law-abiding gun owners, this is about gangs,” she said.

Disappointed and saddened by these comments made in the immediate aftermath of the Richmond tragedy, even before the victims' names were released. — Don Scott (@DonScott757) June 7, 2023

“When do we say enough is enough?” Earle-Sears said.

“How many more people have to die before we say ‘you’re going to jail? We’re going to lock you up and there’s not going to be any bail so we can have safety in our community.’ “

“Who is in charge – is that the mayor, is that the chief, who is that? I mean, let’s start naming names.,” she said.

House Minority Leader Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth, tweeted in response: “This gaslighting and political pandering by a LT. GOVERNOR who LITERALLY campaigned holding a picture of an assault rifle is lecturing others on preventing gun violence. She runs out to the scene with no empathy for the victims just thinking of how to appeal to MAGA,” Scott said, referring to former President Donald Trump’s slogan of “Make America Great Again.”