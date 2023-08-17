Sixteen police jurisdictions along U.S. Route 360 are again coming together in a bid to reduce vehicle crashes and pedestrian injuries along the corridor, which ranks as one of the deadliest in the state.

"We're asking the public to slow down, obey the speed limit, do not drive impaired, do not drive distracted," said Richmond police Maj. Ronnie Armstead. "Put your cellphone down. It can wait."

The "360 Blitz" initiative involves putting more police along the roadway, which includes the route's portions of Mechanicsville Turnpike in Henrico County and Hull Street Road in Richmond and Chesterfield County.

There also is a zero-tolerance policy toward speeding and reckless driving, as well as seat belt and hands-free device violations.

The route stretches from Northumberland County in the Northern Neck through the Richmond area to Danville.

The partnership, which was launched in 2019, involves the Richmond, Danville, South Boston and Henrico, Chesterfield and Hanover county police departments, as well as the Virginia State Police.

Richmond police have issued over 100 summons since the focus started this year on Aug. 11. It concludes Friday night.

Armstead said the Richmond portion of the roadway had 301 crashes last year and 284 in 2021.

In June, an infant was killed in a crash in the 20800 block of Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County. A motorcycle drive also was killed in crash at Hull Street Road and Bayside Lane in the same month.

