The Virginia Court of Appeals is weighing a case centered around a nurse who was disciplined for sexual harassment at one hospital and then resigned, only to be hired by another hospital where he sexually assaulted a patient, records show.

The case in question regards Frederick Yeboah, 66, a Northern Virginia nurse who was investigated and disciplined at Inova Mount Vernon Hospital for sexual harassment. Yeboah resigned to be rehired by Sentara Northern Medical Center, a competing hospital 30 minutes down the road.

There, Yeboah sexually assaulted a female patient, authorities said. He was convicted and is now serving 10 years in a Richmond County prison.

The patient — anonymously known as "HC" — sued both Sentara and Yeboah in 2018 but, in trial, a judge allowed Sentara to be removed from the case. A jury ruled in HC’s favor, but ultimately only Yeboah was on the hook.

Whether the judge’s decision should be revisited is a question that was posed to the Court of Appeals this week. Lawyers for the victim believe the hospital escaped blame, filing a motion to appeal with the court.

“A jury found Nurse Yeboah liable for these actions and returned a verdict in HC’s favor,” the appeal states. “That same jury, however, was deprived of the opportunity to decide whether Sentara — the hospital system that HC entrusted with her care, and the employer that hired Nurse Yeboah and assigned Nurse Yeboah as HC’s primary nurse — should be held responsible as well.”

HC is being represented by Richmond-based firm Butler Curwood, as well as Michelle Kallen, who is leading the appeal.

Kallen was a former solicitor general for Virginia under Gov. Ralph Northam. She thinks the case will be meaningful and could shape how sexual assaults in the medical setting are approached in future lawsuits.

“This issue continues to percolate in terms of the legal standard,” Kallen said. “It’s an issue that can use clarity in Virginia.”

Sentara spokesperson Mike Kafka said the company could not comment on pending legal matters. In court, lawyers for the company were successful in arguing that Yeboah’s behavior was not “within the scope of his employment.”

Nurses in Virginia are regulated by the Board of Nursing, a state agency that investigates wrongdoing by nurses.

Critics say the case also shows a weakness in nurse oversight, which relies on hospitals to turn in problem practitioners. Records from the board show that Yeboah left his first job at Inova “after receiving a written disciplinary form for violation of [Inova’s] anti-harassment policy.”

The hospital asked him to take anti-harassment training, but Yeboah resigned instead, the records show.

Inova spokesperson Tracy Connell did not respond to questions asking if the hospital had initially reported Yeboah to the Virginia Board of Nursing after his resignation.

Connell said Inova has “a zero tolerance policy” for harassment of any kind.

“We investigate every report and expect our employees, contractors and vendors to strictly adhere to our code of conduct,” Connell said.

It’s not clear what the hospital knew when it initially disciplined Yeboah. But the Board later discovered numerous women complained about forcible kissing and unwanted touching. Four of them were co-workers.

Diane Powers, a spokesperson for the Virginia Board of Health Professions, which includes the Board of Nursing, said that all decisions and documents made by the Board are public. The first investigations into Yeboah’s license occurred on November 16, 2017, months after his hiring at Sentara.

Kafka, the Sentara spokesperson, said the company typically backgrounds new employees through a criminal background check and a professional license check. Since the board apparently had no records, neither were likely to catch Yeboah before his hiring.

If the recently filed appeal is successful, Kallen expects a new trial in the fall.