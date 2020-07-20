Police lights day

One person was killed and four others were hurt in a shooting along Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond on Monday evening.

Police said officers responded at 6:33 p.m. for a report of a fight and a male armed with a gun in the 6800 block of Forest Hill, near the intersection with Hathaway Road.

Police found five male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. One died at the scene; the others were taken to a hospital. Police are withholding the identity of the deceased until next of kin can be notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

