Henrico County police have obtained several petitions, including felony murder, in connection with the death of a juvenile male in a high-speed police pursuit on Monday night.

Officers responded to the 4300 block of Lakefield Mews Drive at around 10:34 p.m. Monday for a report of a carjacking, police said. The officers spoke with the complainant, who said he was approached by a masked male who brandished a firearm. The suspect entered the victim's vehicle and fled the scene.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle and initiate a pursuit. As the suspect was traveling on Williamsburg Road (Route 60) at a high rate of speed, the driver struck a bicyclist from behind. The driver then crashed into a utility pole and came to a stop near the intersection of Williamsburg Road and Millers Lane.

The bicyclist, a juvenile male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, identified by police as a juvenile male, was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and then discharged into police custody. A firearm was recovered at the scene of the crash. In addition to felony murder, petitions against the suspect include carjacking, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and felony eluding.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.