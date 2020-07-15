A 15-year-old boy was killed and a 3-year-old girl sustained non-life threatening injuries Tuesday night after a shooting in the 3000 block of P Street in the Church Hill North neighborhood.
Richmond police said officers were called to an apartment building at approximately 11:05 p.m. on Tuesday. There, they found a 15-year-old boy who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said detectives have information that the victim entered the apartment building after being shot outside.
Officers also found a second victim, a 3-year-old girl, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in an apartment building nearby. She was transported to a local hospital with an injury that was not considered life threatening.
She did not appear to be a target of the assault, police said.
The Major Crimes division's detectives are investigating this shooting.
Usually once or twice a year a gun shoots a person. It is usually happens while hunting or climbing a tree or crossing a fence with a loaded firearm. All of the rest of the cases and individual is the one that shoots individuals, groups of individuals and property. to the quote of more guns reducing crime, I defer to the strict gun ownership laws in Chicago and NYC as proof that criminals will get guns whether they are legal or not. If you think making owning guns illegal will fix the problem, then why not make murder illegal and see how that works. The gun is not the root of the problem.
More children dying in Richmond at the end of a gun barrel and republicans tell us we don’t need common sense gun control laws.
“Firearm deaths of US school-age children at 'epidemic' levels, study says”
“ Scientific studies have consistently found that places with more guns have more violent deaths, both homicides and suicides. Women and CHILDREN are more likely to die if there’s a gun in the house. The more guns in an area, the higher the local suicide rates. “Generally, if you live in a civilized society, more guns mean more death,” said David Hemenway, director of the Harvard Injury Control Research Center. “There is no evidence that having more guns reduces crime. None at all.” ”
