A 15-year-old boy was killed and a 3-year-old girl sustained non-life threatening injuries Tuesday night after a shooting in the 3000 block of P Street in the Church Hill North neighborhood.

Richmond police said officers were called to an apartment building at approximately 11:05 p.m. on Tuesday. There, they found a 15-year-old boy who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said detectives have information that the victim entered the apartment building after being shot outside. 

Officers also found a second victim, a 3-year-old girl, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in an apartment building nearby. She was transported to a local hospital with an injury that was not considered life threatening. 

She did not appear to be a target of the assault, police said. 

The Major Crimes division's detectives are investigating this shooting.

