Richmond detectives identified the victim of Monday night's shooting in the Gilpin Court area.

Officers located an adult male, identified as Terrance Willis Jr., 18, of Richmond, down with an apparent gunshot wound, after responding to a report of a shooting around 10:41 p.m. on the 1300 block of Saint James Street.

Willis was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective M. Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.