2 found dead in South Richmond on Saturday

Police said two people were found dead in South Richmond on Saturday.

Richmond police in a statement said officers at about 3:55 p.m. responded to the 2400 block of Richdale Road for a report of a person down. Two people found at the scene were pronounced dead, police said.

The statement said detectives are not looking for any suspects. 

Anyone with information about the death investigation is asked to contact Detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. 

