A 2-year-old girl was shot early Wednesday morning in Whitcomb Court in Richmond's East End.

At about 2:11 a.m., Richmond police were called to the 2300 block of Ambrose Street for a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they located the child inside an apartment with a gunshot wound to her arm.

Although police noted that it's still early in the investigation, they said that Major Crimes Division detectives have determined the child was outside the building with a family member when the shooting occurred and she was carried inside as police were called. Police do not believe she was the intended target.

Investigators are looking for a four-door, dark-colored Nissan, possibly a Maxima, that was seen leaving the area after the shooting.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or use the P3 smartphone app.

