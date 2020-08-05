A 2-year-old girl was shot early Wednesday morning in Whitcomb Court in Richmond's East End.
At about 2:11 a.m., Richmond police were called to the 2300 block of Ambrose Street for a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they located the child inside an apartment with a gunshot wound to her arm.
Although police noted that it's still early in the investigation, they said that Major Crimes Division detectives have determined the child was outside the building with a family member when the shooting occurred and she was carried inside as police were called. Police do not believe she was the intended target.
Investigators are looking for a four-door, dark-colored Nissan, possibly a Maxima, that was seen leaving the area after the shooting.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have information to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or use the P3 smartphone app.
Wasn't all this violence in the 'hood supposed to stop when the evil statues were taken down?
"At about 2:11 a.m., Richmond police were called to the 2300 block of Ambrose Street for a report of a person shot. " Just out getting the kid a little fresh air at 2:00 AM, at the local "market"... Isn't it great to know that the one who fired the shot(s) passed a background check and didn't buy more than one handgun a month. Of course, banning "assault" weapons and standard capacity magazines will prevent this in the future. Yeah, right. Let's defund the police, too. That will surely stop the illegal use of guns! Welcome to "progressive world" where gutting the rights of law abiding Americans is crime control.
Why is a child outside with adults at 2 :11 AM? Maybe the MLB protesters should march and camp out near her home to protect the rest of her friends. RIP
Getting hot in the hood.
How truly sad.
