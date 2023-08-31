Richmond police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night in the Southside neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of Richmond Highway at around 8:21 p.m. for the report of a shooting, police said. They located three injured individuals at the scene.

Two adult males and one female were transported to hospitals with injuries that were considered life-threatening, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective G Sullivan at 804-646-3929.

