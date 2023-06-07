A day set aside for pomp and circumstance ended with two dead, a woman mourning her husband and her son, and a public outcry against gun violence.

On Wednesday, the two dead were identified as Renzo Smith and his step-son, Shawn Jackson, an 18-year-old Huguenot High School graduate.

Jackson's former principal, Kevin Olds, described him as a "bright young man who could master any textbook."

"At times, Shawn wanted to give up, and he considered dropping out of school. But the safety net of the village would not allow that," said Olds. "Because of their efforts and Shawn's diligence, he graduated yesterday. I am utterly heartbroken that his life ended just minutes later.

On Wednesday, the morning after the shooting, the investigation provided details, but little relief, after the bloodshed drew national attention leading to Richmond schools ending the school year three days early.

Richmond police identified a main suspect — Amari Pollard — in the mass shooting that also saw another five hospitalized. The shooting occurred as students from Huguenot High School were leaving their graduation ceremony at the Altria Theater.

Jackson had just crossed the stage to receive his diploma.

"I shook his hand and wished him congratulations about 20 minutes before he died," Jason Kamras, superintendent of Richmond Public Schools said. "He was rightly proud, smiling and celebrating like all his peers. Then just a few minutes later, while he was enjoying the moment with his family in Monroe Park, he was gunned down."

Kamras said he "couldn't shake the image" of Jackson receiving CPR while still in his cap and gown.

Taneeka Jackson-Smith, Jackson’s mother, said the family had watched the graduation, then got separated in a large crowd after they walked outside. “He was so happy — oh my God — because he got to graduate. He worked hard,” she told the Associated Press.

She said she saw “a man run up beside [Shawn and Renzo] and start shooting.”

Renzo Smith, Jackson’s step-father, was praised for his service in the U.S. Army. Smith was a military veteran, deploying to Iraq in 2008, said Bryce Dubee, an Army spokesman. He served as a motor transport operator in the Army Reserve from October 2005 to August 2006, and was in the regular Army until 2010, holding the rank of specialist at the end of his service, Dubee said Wednesday.

“He was just everything that you could wish for in a person,” Jackson-Smith told the AP.

Also injured was Rennyah Jackson-Smith, Jackson’s 9-year-old sister, who was hit by a car in the wake of the shooting. Her condition could not be immediately determined.

Little has been released regarding the motive. Interim-Police Chief Rick Edwards suggested that the two knew each other, and that the killing was “targeted," but was not more specific.

Jackson was described as a prolific musician with an online presence, where he went by the monikers “OTG Shawn” and “Shawn Wicc,” a restyling of movie hitman John Wick. He had released eight rap albums in the past three years, the most recent of which, “Baywood Preacher," was released in May.

Timond Billie, a Richmond-based music producer who worked with Jackson, described him as dedicated.

“He always dreamed and believed he was going to make it big. When I started producing music, he was the first artist to actually believe in me and my craft,” said Billie.

Edwards said that the suspect had attended the Huguenot graduation before exiting the Altria Theater to retrieve a handgun from his car. When he returned, he opened fire. He was apprehended in the area by VCU Police and surrendered without further incident, Edwards said.

Pollard was arraigned Tuesday morning on two charges of second-degree murder. Pollard has pleaded not guilty.

The case was continued until June 21 while Pollard hires an attorney, McEachin said. In the meantime, the court ordered that he be held without bond at the Richmond City Justice Center.

It was a tragic night for Richmond Public Schools, which also saw three other students shot at Armstrong High School in two separate incidents unrelated to the Huguenot tragedy, Kamras said at a press conference at Police Headquarters. Police described the injuries in those incidents as non-life-threatening.

Yet another shooting involving young people ignited a salvo of debates by lawmakers.

U.S. Rep. Jennifer McClellan, D-4th, gave a passionate floor speech on the House. "What should have been the happiest day of (Huguenot students') lives turned into every parent's worst nightmare,” said McClellan, a Richmond parent.

She was one of numerous city officials to decry yesterday’s shooting in the heart of downtown Richmond, on a day in which the horrific events drew national attention to Richmond.

McClellan and Kamras both called for policy solutions to address Richmond’s gun violence crisis. Kamras said there was an immediate need for federal help in fighting poverty, housing issues and other root causes of violence in the city.

"Every time there is a shooting, we go through this same routine. Every time, my son is afraid, wondering when he will be next. And I hug him and say, 'I am doing everything in my power to make sure that you are safe.'"

Gov. Glenn Youngkin also spoke about the shooting at a previously scheduled event in Petersburg Wednesday, resisting "premature calls to action" before an investigation is concluded.

“We need to see what it finds before we think about new laws,” Youngkin said.

However, his deputy, Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, was less restrained. Earle-Sears arrived at the still-active crime scene to launch pointed barbs at Richmond’s largely democratic leadership.

“Who is in charge here?” said Earle-Sears. “The people that I represent are not safe — they’re not safe in this city, and we have to figure out why that is.” On Wednesday, she softened her remarks.

On the VCU campus, students lay wreaths and flowers down outside the Altria Theater, where there were still bloodstains.

“It was just very surreal,” said Chloe Hawkins, a recent VCU graduate who lives near Monroe Park. “I literally walk through the park every day to go to school.”

In the afternoon, several dozen RPS families marched around the Virginia State Capitol to protest the spate of gun violence. Katherine Jones said she has three children in RPS schools, one of whose graduation from Thomas Jefferson High School was canceled after the shooting.

“Done with guns, that’s what we’re here for,” Jones said.

Wendy Rake and her family moved from Nashville to Richmond last summer, months before the March shooting at The Covenant School, a private elementary school in Nashville. Rake lived less than a mile from Covenant and knew people involved in the shooting.

“You really do feel like there’s really no safe place, which is hard as a parent,” Rake said. “I don’t adhere to this notion that I need to be carrying a firearm to keep my family safe; I just want to be able to go about my day.”

Rake said that she comes from a family of responsible gun owners. She still believes in responsible gun ownership, but wants more provisions to ensure they guns do not end up in the wrong hands.

“I do think that there are definitely safety measures that can be put in place to help at least keep our school children safe,” said Rake. “Especially children who are about to celebrate a big moment in their lives like a high school graduation.”