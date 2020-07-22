A 17-year-old Amelia County boy was killed Wednesday morning when the car he was driving collided with a tractor-trailer on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County.
The victim's name was not immediately released.
Police said the 8:55 a.m. wreck occurred in the westbound lanes of Hull Street road near Skinquarter Road.
A tractor-trailer was traveling west on Hull Street Road when a 1992 Pontiac Grand Prix, which was traveling east, pulled from a crossover into the path of the tractor-trailer, which struck the car, police said. The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said their investigation of the crash is ongoing.
