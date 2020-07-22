ambulance lights

A 17-year-old Amelia County boy was killed Wednesday morning when the car he was driving collided with a tractor-trailer on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County.

The victim's name was not immediately released.

Police said the 8:55 a.m. wreck occurred in the westbound lanes of Hull Street road near Skinquarter Road.

A tractor-trailer was traveling west on Hull Street Road when a 1992 Pontiac Grand Prix, which was traveling east, pulled from a crossover into the path of the tractor-trailer, which struck the car, police said. The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said their investigation of the crash is ongoing.

mbowes@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6450

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Surveillance: Burglary suspect sought by Henrico police

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email