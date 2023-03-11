Richmond police are investigating a shooting in South Richmond that left a juvenile male dead Friday night.

Officers responded to a call for a person down at the 1600 block of Stockton Street at approximately 9:54 p.m.

The victim was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

Police say they are not looking for any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The Crime Stoppers smartphone app may also be used. Both methods are anonymous.