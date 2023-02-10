Richmond police on Friday said that an 18-year-old Richmond resident has been arrested and charged in a shooting that killed a man on East Broad Street sidewalk on Thursday. A woman also was wounded.

Javaris Turner is charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Additional charges are pending, police said.

Carlton Jackson, 36, of Richmond, was killed in the shooting, which happened at 2:11 p.m. in the 300 block of East Broad Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

"Detectives investigating the shootings identified a suspect vehicle that was involved and broadcast a description of the vehicle to officers. Yesterday, Henrico Police officers observed the vehicle in Henrico County and detained Turner," police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-3929 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.