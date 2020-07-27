police lights.jpg

Richmond police officers have been arrested a man in connection to a June 24 double homicide on Forest Hill Avenue.

Geoffrey T. Stone was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in a felony. Additional charges are pending. 

At approximately 1:17 a.m. on June 24, officers responded to reports of shots fired near the intersection of Forest Hill Avenue and Semmes Avenue. On scene, they discovered a vehicle resting on the creek embankment in the 3600 block of Forest Hill Avenue. 

One of the vehicle's occupants was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two occupants were transported to a local hospital, where one died of his injuries. 

All three vehicle occupants were adult males. In addition to injuries sustained during the crash, two of the individuals had been shot. 

The names of the victims were not released Monday by the Richmond Police Department. 

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective M. Godwin at (804) 317-6922 Or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

