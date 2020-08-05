Prince George County police said they have arrested three people suspected of stealing more than $5,900 from gaming machines in the county.
Police said an investigation coordinated by the Sussex County Sheriff's Office determined that the trio had been traveling throughout Southern states, committing thefts from North Carolina to the Washington area. In Prince George, gaming machines were tampered with at three businesses between July 19 and Saturday.
On Tuesday, police arrested Tio M. Robinson, 36, of Decatur, Ga.; Demekos Anthony Barkley, 38, of Atlanta; and Ateilah Amatullah Janan Toon, 27, of Charlotte, N.C.
They were charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses related to tampering and stealing of monies from gaming machines. All three were taken to Sussex County Jail.
Police ask anyone with information about the incidents to call Prince George police at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777.
